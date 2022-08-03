Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Up 4% This Week

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $14,637.25 and approximately $122.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00619652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016921 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035305 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
