Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Up 4% This Week

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $14,637.25 and approximately $122.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaj Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaj Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

