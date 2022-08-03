Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Galecto Price Performance

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.19. Galecto has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galecto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galecto stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Galecto worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

