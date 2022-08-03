GAM Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $401,000.

Pioneer Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

PACX stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

