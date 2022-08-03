GAM Holding AG Decreases Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

