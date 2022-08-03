GAM Holding AG Decreases Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,021 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.09% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNRH. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 148,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 98,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

