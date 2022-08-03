GAM Holding AG Sells 307 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $574.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.07 and its 200 day moving average is $636.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

