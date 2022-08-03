GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $2,856.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

