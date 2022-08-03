GAMEE Price Up 6.5% This Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $351,261.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00618460 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017243 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00035088 BTC.
About GAMEE
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,994,408 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
Buying and Selling GAMEE
