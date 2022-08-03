GamerCoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.58 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $152,267.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00617392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00035708 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 444,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

