GamerCoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.58 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $152,267.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00617392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00035708 BTC.
About GamerCoin
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 444,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
