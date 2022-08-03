Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 90 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $70.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON GAW opened at GBX 7,675 ($94.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.97. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,920 ($72.54) and a 12-month high of £123.10 ($150.84). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,960.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,273.60.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Rachel Tongue purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,630 ($93.49) per share, with a total value of £139,705.30 ($171,186.50). In other news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,913 ($84.71) per share, with a total value of £6,429.09 ($7,877.82). Also, insider Rachel Tongue purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,630 ($93.49) per share, for a total transaction of £139,705.30 ($171,186.50).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

