GamyFi Platform Price Reaches $0.0615 on Exchanges (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $50,751.33 and $108,356.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00616619 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035601 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform
