Gartner (NYSE:IT) Announces Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.85- EPS.

Gartner Stock Up 0.3 %

IT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.58. 16,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,196. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Gartner

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,045 shares of company stock valued at $524,584. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Gartner by 148.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gartner by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.