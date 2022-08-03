Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $345.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $289.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.