Gartner (NYSE:IT) Receives Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT)'s stock had its "maintains" rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,196. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

