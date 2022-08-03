GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.
GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.
GasLog Partners Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of GLOP stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.