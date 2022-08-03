GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLOP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

