GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 259,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.56%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

