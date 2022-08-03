Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 65504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Gatekeeper Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$26.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

About Gatekeeper Systems

(Get Rating)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.