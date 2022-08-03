GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.77 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

TSE:GDI opened at C$49.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$59.76.

Insider Activity at GDI Integrated Facility Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.91 per share, with a total value of C$73,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$73,365.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.33.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading

