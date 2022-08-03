GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.49

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($40.21) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
Further Reading
