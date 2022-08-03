GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.49

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($40.21) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

