Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gear Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Read More

