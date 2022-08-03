Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.60

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.60 and last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GECFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €139.00 ($143.30) to €114.00 ($117.53) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €130.00 ($134.02) to €122.00 ($125.77) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($138.66) to €123.50 ($127.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($141.24) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.90.

Gecina Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

