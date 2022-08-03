Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up to $266.65

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $266.65, but opened at $282.04. Generac shares last traded at $266.15, with a volume of 7,539 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.67.

Generac Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.38.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

