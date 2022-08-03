Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $92.00

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $923,197.18 and $92.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,445.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004366 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars.

