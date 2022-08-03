Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,493. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.18. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gentherm by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 20.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.