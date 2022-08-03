George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Lowered to C$197.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Stock Down 1.5 %

WN opened at C$150.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$151.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$128.11 and a 12 month high of C$162.51.

Insider Activity

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 10.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total transaction of C$1,056,956.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,965 shares in the company, valued at C$6,510,414.90.

About George Weston

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.