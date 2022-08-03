Ghe LLC Buys 113 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ghe LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 2.6% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

