Ghe LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ghe LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after buying an additional 1,441,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

