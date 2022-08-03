Gifto Market Capitalization Tops $25.65 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $25.65 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,304.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00127549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032244 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

