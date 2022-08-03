Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Issues Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.
Glatfelter Stock Performance
GLT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 17,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,470. The stock has a market cap of $256.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $18.74.
Glatfelter Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently -22.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
