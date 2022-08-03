Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Issues Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

GLT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 17,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,470. The stock has a market cap of $256.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently -22.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at $1,247,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 324,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.