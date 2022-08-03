Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Glatfelter Stock Down 3.0 %

Glatfelter stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $256.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.