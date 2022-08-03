Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading Down 49%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 49% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Global Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Global Gold Company Profile

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

