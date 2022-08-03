Global Industrial Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GIC traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.65. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $288.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Industrial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

