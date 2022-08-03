Global Industrial Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
NYSE GIC traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.65. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $45.21.
Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $288.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.
