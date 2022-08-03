Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,903,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

NYSE:GPN opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 702.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $195.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

