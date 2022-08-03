Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.25. 35,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 76,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

Further Reading

