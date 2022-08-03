GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 51,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,365,515 shares.The stock last traded at $54.23 and had previously closed at $51.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

