Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 10%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 188,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,769,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.04.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
