Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 10.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,587,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 151,128 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 132.6% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter.

Goal Acquisitions Trading Up 7.8 %

PUCKW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14. Goal Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.77.

