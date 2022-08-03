GoByte (GBX) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (GBX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. GoByte has a market cap of $102,990.02 and approximately $212.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

