Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Trading Up 0.2%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 11,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 137,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHIX. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,665,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,078,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,329,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $9,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

