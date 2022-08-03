Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $66.45 on Monday. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,103. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

