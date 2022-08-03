Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.73

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.73 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 297.40 ($3.64). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 294.60 ($3.61), with a volume of 382,540 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.52) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 272 ($3.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.53) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356.83 ($4.37).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,402.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.74.

Grainger Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 106 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($363.68).

Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.