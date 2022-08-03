Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Trading Down 12.8%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was down 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRNNF shares. Societe Generale raised Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. HSBC raised Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Grand City Properties from €20.60 ($21.24) to €16.80 ($17.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.