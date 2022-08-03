Great Elm Capital (GECC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.71. Great Elm Capital had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 109.46%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GECC stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $91,039.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GECC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Great Elm Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

