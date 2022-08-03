GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,630.0 days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of GREZF stock remained flat at $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. GREE has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

