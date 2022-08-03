Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Green Plains Stock Performance

GPRE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,515. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Green Plains by 714.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Green Plains by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Plains Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

