Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Green Plains Stock Performance
GPRE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,515. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Green Plains by 714.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Green Plains by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
