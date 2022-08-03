Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock has a market cap of $330.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 4,960.92% and a net margin of 51.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

