Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 2,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,360. The company has a market cap of $249.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 70,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

