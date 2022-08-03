Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Declares GBX 15 Dividend

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,145.60 ($26.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,992.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,280.89. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,780 ($21.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,443 ($42.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,845.98.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.54), for a total value of £87,961.26 ($107,782.45). In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £87,961.26 ($107,782.45). Also, insider Roisin Currie purchased 31 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,111 ($25.87) per share, with a total value of £654.41 ($801.87). Insiders have acquired 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,627 in the last ninety days.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

