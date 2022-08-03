Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($35.05) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.19% from the stock’s previous close.

GLJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on Grenke in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.39) price target on Grenke in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Grenke stock opened at €25.72 ($26.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.00. Grenke has a 12 month low of €20.98 ($21.63) and a 12 month high of €38.66 ($39.86). The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

