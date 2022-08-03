Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 6,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 852,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 93,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Grifols has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grifols Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.77) to €20.30 ($20.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.